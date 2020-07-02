‘Leicester lepers’ are BANNED from holiday parks

Concerns of the ‘leper’ result have appeared today following tourist destinations mentioned they would turn down visitors from Leicester.

Pentewan Sands holiday recreation area near St Austell, Cornwall, said about Facebook it absolutely was no longer available to visitors from the East Midlands town.

There have also been issues in locations near Leicester, with well being officials inside Skegness stating they are worried about the outlook of site visitors ‘travelling from an area having a higher price of contamination than ours’.

Local child-protection worker, Tracy Jebbet (pictured with the girl family), revealed her upcoming holiday to Cornwall had simply been cancelled

Pentewan Sands holiday recreation area near St Austell, Cornwall, said about Facebook it absolutely was no longer available to visitors from the East Midlands city

While the rest of Britain will see cafes, hotels in addition to campsites reopening this end of the week, Leicester continues to be told to visit the other method. Schools should close, together with non-essential stores and people are being told to remain at home.

Many occupants say now they find themselves labeled as outcasts.

‘We’re like the Leicester lepers,’ local child-protection worker, Tracy Jebbet, advised Radio Leicester as the girl revealed the girl upcoming holiday to Cornwall had simply been terminated.

The management associated with her St Austell base camp – Pentewan Sands – have got announced a restriction on just about all bookings from Leicester and possess told her the girl cannot proceed.

Ms Jebbet, from West Knighton, said the girl had been as a result of travel about 11 July but now are not aware of when they can re-book.

The 50-year-old told typically the BBC: ‘We have not recently had an email from the recreation area and aren’t get hold of all of them.

‘I understand it can for the protection of the people backpacking there as well as the staff, nevertheless we have followed the lockdown guidelines 110% and sense we are being penalised,’ the girl said.

‘We are regulars presently there and had already been looking forward to this, but We felt like a Leicester leper when I saw typically the post.’

In the Facebook article, Pentewan Sands holiday recreation area wrote: ‘Following the government story last night that will Leicester town and some adjoining areas will probably be returning to harsher lockdown regulations, we repent that we are not able to encouraged any visitors from these kinds of affected locations until the lockdown is elevated.

‘We realise this will be discouraging news which these locations may be up-to-date throughout the length of the day.’

A city authorities worker holds rubbish from a coronavirus testing middle at Spinney Hill Park in Leicester

It adds clients can exchange their holiday or get a reimbursement.

Hendra holiday recreation area, in Newquay, also had written on Facebook: ‘We will certainly sadly be unable to welcome visitors from these kinds of affected areas [in Leicester] right up until this lockdown is elevated.’

Tony McGinty, coding director associated with Public Health Lincolnshire, mentioned Skegness – as the closest holiday resort to Leicester, could still see tourists arrive but was ‘concerned’ about the arrival of tourists from the area.

This comes as a report today found a recent rise in coronavirus cases in Leicester and the growing number of people found carrying the virus could partly be due to a ‘growth in availability of testing’ in the city’.

Public Health England’s investigation also found ‘no explanatory outbreaks in care homes, hospital settings, or industrial processes’ after the rise in infections led to the UK’s first local lockdown.

The report reveals that about half of all cases were among Asian or British Asian people living in Leicester, and focussed in the east of the city, where BAME communities make up two:thirds of the local population.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tightened restrictions across Leicester and nearby suburbs on Monday, ordering non-essential shops to close and urging people not to travel in or out of the area.

The PHE report found an increase in the number of people aged under 19 who had been infected in the East Midlands city, from 5 per cent of all cases in mid-May to 15 per cent in June, and a similar increase in infections among working-age people.

The report said the increase in positive tests is ‘probably linked, in part, to the availability of testing to the general public’.

The NHS set up another temporary coronavirus testing centre in the north east of Leicester – the epicentre of the city’s Covid-19 outbreak – taking the total to five in the city.

Experts have said that increased testing may be responsible for the rise in cases – but not entirely responsible. Prof Paul Hunter, Professor in Medicine at UEA in Norwich, said: ‘It is possible – though in my view unlikely – that, as raised in the conclusions, the increase reflects increased uptake of pillar 2 testing’.

Pub landlords in Nottingham will demand council tax bills from patrons to prove they’re not from Leicester as bars outside the locked down city’s limits are told by police to brace for carnage on ‘Super Saturday’

Pub landlords in Nottingham will ask patrons to provide council tax bills to prove they aren’t from Leicester as bars outside the lockdown limits are told to brace for ‘Super Saturday.’

Police have advised landlords across the city, which is 30 miles north of Leicester, to prepare for a rush of customers from the locked down area when premises reopen this weekend.

Landlords and licensees in Nottingham attended a Zoom meeting this afternoon, where they were briefed on the situation by the police and local authorities.

Many of the city’s pubs will now ask drinkers to prove they are from Nottingham with council tax or utility bills before they can be served a long-awaited pint.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock extended lockdown measures in the East Midlands city on Monday after a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases, with non-essential shops closed again and schools shut from Thursday.

Sheila Martin, who lives outside the lockdown zone, had been looking forward to opening her pub, The Black Horse in Blaby, on Saturday until Leicester’s lockdown

Pictured: Adam Cropper, one of the owners of the Ned Ludd in Nottingham, which is preparing to reopen on July 4

The nationwide easing of restrictions this Saturday – including the reopening of pubs, hair salons and restaurants – will not extend to the city.

Venues in Nottingham have already cancelled pub sessions pre-booked by Leicester visitors, and the Castle Rock Brewery will demand proof of address before patrons are served.

Required identification could include council tax bills, utility bills or student loan letters.

Head of Marketing at Castle Rock, Lewis Townsend, told the Nottingham Post: ‘In-line with government guidelines, we will be taking names and contact details at the door and customers may need to provide ID and postcode information.

‘We know this may cause disappointment, but we simply must ensure the safety and well-being of our teams and customers.’

Robert Glasby, manager of the Playhouse Bar and Kitchen in Nottingham, said: ‘I understand these are drastic measures, and in some cases will not be fair, but these are precautions we must take to ensure our city and its people are safe,’

Those inside a boundary drawn by the Government in Leicestershire and will face extended lockdown rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus after a recent surge of cases in the city.

Matt Keshavarz, manager of Nottingham’s Oz Bar, is confident he will manage to spot pub tourists when he opens his doors for the first time in three months on Saturday

Debbie Murray, 55, is desperately disappointed she will not be allowed to open the Star and Garter in Wigston, Leicester

Leicester has an infection rate of 135 per 100,000 people, which is three times higher than the next highest local area. Hospital admissions are also much higher than the norm at between six and ten per day.

Under the lockdown, those who live in the area cannot make unnecessary journeys and pubs will remain closed, raising fears a large numbers of residents will travel 30 miles to Nottingham for a drink.

‘The police told us they are preventing large groups travelling and they have spoken to coach companies,’ said Gavin Morrison of the Magpie Brewery, which runs the Crafty Crow in Nottingham.

‘They told us to put booking systems in place which might help to identify people coming from Leicester.’

But some landlords are not convinced they will be able to weed out drinkers from their East Midlands neighbour.

‘The police have said it is difficult because you can observe their postcode on their driving license but you cannot see if they actually live in the lockdown zone,’ said Adam Cropper, one of the owners of the Ned Ludd.

‘The map of the locked down zone does not allow you to zoom in and check the postcode, so for me, it is impossible to police.’

Pictured: Ms Martin has prepared her pub with tape over seats and social distancing signs

Under the Government’s rules, pubs are expected to take down drinkers’ details so they can be traced in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak linked to a premises.

However, a driving licence may not be shown. Where proof of identification is asked for and given as a passport, there would be no verification of the person’s address, only place of birth.

‘They could give us any name or address,’ added Mr Cropper.

A landlord at another city centre bar, who did not want to be named, was more abrupt. ‘People are not honest,’ he said. ‘Everybody tells lies’.

But Matt Keshavarz, manager of Nottingham’s Oz Bar, is confident he will manage to spot pub tourists when he opens his doors for the first time in three months on Saturday.

‘People from Leicester will not get in,’ he said. ‘It is nothing against Leicester people, it is just keeping our customers and staff safe.

The Oz Bar is fully booked on Saturday and is expecting 170 customers, compared to the usual crowd of 520.

A person walks past a closed pub following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Leicester

Health Secretary Matt Hancock extended lockdown measures in the East Midlands city (pictured) on Monday after a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases

The pub has asked for postcodes and will request to see driving licenses on the door when booked guests turn up, however, Mr Keshavarz accepts some people may use a passport.

‘There are more cases of Coronavirus in Leicester and they have decided to stay in lockdown. My message would be to follow the guidelines. Stay at home and stay safe.

‘There is a high risk of people coming from Leicester but the police have said they will try to police it.’

Sheila Martin had been looking forward to opening her pub, The Black Horse in Blaby, on Saturday until Leicester’s lockdown.

Being 50 metres outside of the exclusion zone the popular landlady is pressing ahead with her plans, but now she feels nervous and fears she will be overwhelmed by residents from lockdown areas, who are desperate for a pint.

‘I am feeling very apprehensive,’ said Sheila, 56, who has run the community pub for 18 years.

As she prepared to cover her premises, which date from 1959, with black and yellow hazard tape to mark out social distancing, Ms Martin told MailOnline: ‘No one else is opening in Blaby and I think there will be a mad rush from everywhere else. That’s why I am having regulars only. I will be on the door.’

Leicester has an infection rate of 135 per 100,000 people, which is three times higher than the next highest local area

Hospital admissions are also much higher than the norm at between six and ten per day

Pedestrians wear masks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus in North Evington, Leicester

On a busy Saturday night Ms Martin might serve 200 customers, but this weekend she is limited to only 60, who will be accommodated in the back bar to allow a one-way system to operate, and in the car park, which has been fenced off to allow tables to be put in.

Ms Martin is prepared to ask for driving licenses to check postcodes, but most of the lucky ones who will gain admission she simply knows by sight.

‘Other pubs near here are staying closed until the city reopens,’ explained Ms Martin, whose regulars have demanded she finally open the doors after a thirsty three-month wait.

‘Judging by my Facebook people are ready for a drink,’ said Sheila, who has lost £120,000 in takings at the Trust Inns pub during lockdown.

‘We have said we will open at 12 on Saturday and most people have responded by saying they will be camping outside.’

Meanwhile, a few miles down the road in Wigston another landlady, Debbie Murray, 55, is desperately disappointed she will not be allowed to open the Star and Garter.

The traditional Everards pub, which was once an old coaching house and dates from 1879, is just a few metres inside the lockdown area and so must stay closed.

‘I put so much into getting ready, I was getting excited and just finished everything and then to be told there was another two-week lockdown, well, I just burst into tears,’ said Ms Murray, who runs the pub with her husband, Darren, 57.

The multi-room public house can accommodate around 200 people when full, but capacity will be halved when the Star and Garter finally opens.

A lot of preparation was completed before the new lockdown announcement, with Perspex screens on the bar and new furniture for outside, totalling thousands of pounds.

‘The brewery has been fantastic,’ said Ms Murray, who estimates takings of £180,000 have been lost during the three-month closure. ‘They have been really supportive.’