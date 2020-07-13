Leicester jeopardizes Champions League hopes with collapse

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

” I would state a huge apology to the fans since that was undesirable for a Leicester group,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “You cannot do that and I have never been anywhere near that since I’ve been here, it was a huge disappointment. We lacked the spirit and attitude.”

Leicester has actually won just when in the 6 league video games considering that the reboot, gathering 6 points and slipping from 3rd to 4th.

It might be down to 5th on Monday night if Manchester United beatsSouthampton Fifth could, nevertheless, clinch England’s 4th and last Champions League location if second-place Manchester City’s Champions League restriction for next season is verified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

Wolverhampton is likewise still in sight of 5th location, relocating to 3 points behind United after beating Everton 3-0 on Sunday.

Arsenal and Tottenham, however, are reasonably in a scrap for a Europa League location. Tottenham has the edge after beating Arsenal 2-1 in the north London derby to leapfrog its competitor into 8th location. But Sheffield United, in its very first season back in the league, leads them in seventh location.

LEICESTER DEPRESSION

Despite winning the league at 5,000 -1 chances in 2016, Leicester is a much-changed side and overachieving in Rodgers’ initially complete season in charge. But getting rid of the third-place cushion would make not getting approved for the Champions League tough to accept.

Jamie Vardy did put Leicester in front in the very first half at Bournemouth, which turned the video game around throughout a two-minute spell after the break.

Junior Stanislas adjusted from the charge area in the 66 th minute after Callum Wilson was dragged down by Wilfred Ndidi and Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front rapidly after the reboot.

Leicester protector Caglar Soyuncu was revealed a straight red card in the after-effects for tossing out at Wilson as he tried to recover the ball.

“We gave them a lifeline into the game with the penalty,” Rodgers said, “and then all of a sudden, very quickly you are 2-1 behind, but I was more disappointed with the reaction.”

Bournemouth extended its lead in the 83 rd when Stanislas’ strike throughout objective took a big deflection off Jonny Evans to wrong-foot goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Having not scored prior to Sunday in the league considering that signing up with Bournemouth from Liverpool in January 2019, Solanke poked a shot in between the legs of Schmeichel for his second of the night in the 87 th, after profiting from a loose pass. The win leaves Bournemouth 3 points from security.

“I didn’t see that coming, to be honest,” Rodgers stated. “Second half we lacked personality and that’s the biggest disappointment.”

TOTTENHAM RESURGENCE

It was the very first Premier League north London derby at Tottenham’s brand-new arena however with no fans enabled inside due to the coronavirus limitation.

Alexandre Lacazette bent Arsenal’s opener into the leading corner in the 16 th minute. But Sead Kola šinac’s lost pass enabled Tottenham to level inside 3 minutes, with Son Heung- minutes taking the ball out to a tight angle however still handling to chip goalkeeper Emiliano Mart ínez.

Son, who was dropped from the beginning lineup for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, supplied the corner that Toby Alderweireld sent out past Mart ínez in the 81 st with a glancing header.

VACATION HOME LIFELINE

Trezeguet scored two times as Aston Villa assisted its slim survival hopes with a 2-0 success versus CrystalPalace The Egypt worldwide scored in each half to hand third-from-last Villa its very first win in 11 league video games and move the group to within 4 points of security with 3 video games left.

Palace’s run of 5 straight Premier League beats is now supervisor Roy Hodgson’s equivalent worst series in the competitors. But the south London club is safe at 12 points clear of the transfer zone.

Palace will lack Christian Benteke for the last 3 video games of the season. The previous Villa striker was dispatched after the last whistle for violent conduct after tossing out at Villa protector Ezri Konsa.

WOLVES WIN

After a sluggish start at Molineux, Wolves entered front in first-half interruption time through Raul Jimenez’s charge and Leander Dendoncker netted 46 seconds after the break. Diogo Jota got the 3rd when he struck low previous goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.