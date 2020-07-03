Leicester City vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel | Football News

Watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace stay on Sky Sports Premier League or Main Event from 2.30pm on Saturday; Kick-off is 3pm
James Maddison is a doubt for Leicester as they put together to host Crystal Palace.
The midfielder aggravated a hip downside on his return from damage at Everton on Wednesday night time and might be assessed.
Saturday’s recreation would be the Foxes’ fifth in 15 days and with matches coming thick and quick, boss Brendan Rodgers admitted there may very well be adjustments to the aspect. Wes Morgan, Hamza Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, Demarai Gray and Kelechi Iheanacho are among the many choices accessible.
Palace striker Christian Benteke is match once more having missed the final two matches – each defeats – with a thigh downside.
Long-term absentee Martin Kelly (calf) has begun coaching with the squad having been sidelined since January.
Jeffrey Schlupp, who has not performed since December, stays absent after sustaining an damage when coaching resumed, as does fellow defender James Tomkins (thigh).
Charlie’s prediction
You should scratch your head with Leicester. Some groups have come again poorly, some groups have come again positively, and a few groups have been inconsistent. What has occurred with Leicester?
If anyone out of the highest 4 might have benefited from the break, it could have been Leicester – they had been lagging, struggling for targets, and couldn’t get James Maddison on the ball. Are they in jeopardy of sliding out of the highest 4? I feel they’re.
Brendan Rodgers wouldn’t have allowed them to melt their perspective, however unexpectedly they don’t have targets in there. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now stage with Jamie Vardy, and you may see the frustration inside these Leicester gamers. Maddison performed properly when he got here on final day trip however they don’t seem to be getting the ball within the areas that matter.
Teams are squeezing them and having a pop at them. Rodgers will query why they’re panicking. Chelsea have caught up, whereas Wolves and Manchester United are catching up too. Leicester go to Arsenal subsequent week, and Crystal Palace are the masters of turning a end result round and bouncing again from defeats.
I’ve been pretty impressed with Palace. I like Wilfried Zaha and his abilities, however he doesn’t carry his head up to make use of team-mates. He doesn’t see the larger image. Palace will sit in and condense the area, and ask Leicester to play with width. This goes to be one other irritating recreation for Leicester.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Leicester’s 2-Zero win at Selhurst Park within the reverse fixture ended a run of 4 straight Premier League defeats in opposition to Crystal Palace – they final did the league double over them in 2015-16.
- Crystal Palace have gained their final two Premier League away video games in opposition to Leicester, successful 3-Zero in December 2017 and 4-1 in February 2019.
- Crystal Palace had been the final London membership to win away at Leicester within the Premier League (4-1 in February 2019). Since then, Leicester have gained 5 and drawn two residence video games in opposition to London sides, whereas this may very well be the primary marketing campaign they continue to be unbeaten in such matches since 2000-01.
- Since gathering most factors throughout eight Premier League video games between October 19th and December eighth, Leicester City have gained simply 17 factors from their final 16 Premier League video games (W4 D5 L7).
- After a run of 4 consecutive victories with out conceding, Crystal Palace have misplaced their final two Premier League video games with out scoring. They stay the one aspect but to attain greater than twice in any of their 32 Premier League video games this season.
- Crystal Palace have netted simply 9 Premier League targets earlier than half-time this season, failing to attain within the first half a joint league-high 24 occasions. In a accomplished Premier League season, solely Sunderland in 2002-03 and Aston Villa in 2015-16 (each 8) have netted fewer within the opening 45 minutes.