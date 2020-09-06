Leicester City boss Rodgers pleased to see Amartey score in first game after two years

The Ghana international put in a good performance after a very lengthy spell on the sidelines

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was thrilled to have Daniel Amartey back in the Foxes fold in Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Blackburn Rovers, with the Ghanaian midfielder scoring on the occasion.

The 25-year-old has been out with an ankle injury for nearly two years, last playing in a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham United on October 27, 2018.

Amartey did make attempts for a comeback, first being an unused substitute in a third-round 4-0 EFL Cup victory at Luton Town on September 24, 2019, before getting involved with the reserves in December.

He was, however, not able to make any first-team appearances for the 2019-20 season which Leicester finished in fifth place after holding onto third place for much of the campaign.

He gave the Foxes the lead in Saturday’s friendly in the 67th minute before Derrick Williams equalised for Blackburn eight minutes from time.

A great moment for @DanAmartey 🙌 Back with a goal! pic.twitter.com/WChI6dXSHk — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 5, 2020

“They’re a team that will be up challenging in the Championship next season. It was always going be a really good test for us, but I’m pleased for the likes of Daniel Amartey coming back, in his first game in…