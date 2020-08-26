Leicester 13 – 7 London Irish

Tigers 5 points behind Irish in Gallagher Premiership table





Nemani Nadolo made his launching for the Tigers (*13 *).

Leicester got their very first points considering that the Gallagher Premiership resumption with a spirits- enhancing 13-7 triumph over London Irish at Welford Road.

After a defeat at Exeter and a 38- 16 house knocking at the hands of Bath, the Tigers fielded a strong side and they simply did enough to come away with the 4 points.

David Williams scored their only shot with George Ford including the conversion and 2 charges.

Ben Meehan touched down for Irish, which was transformed by Paddy Jackson and made it possible for the visitors to gather a losing benefit point.

Leicester made a dynamic start, moving the ball at every chance in the perfect playing conditions. Wing Williams was pressed into touch a number of metres except the line however regardless of their business, it was a charge from Ford that provided a 8th- minute …