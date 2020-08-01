Lehtonen back to the KHL – TheLeafsNation

Following the rumours we state concerning Egor Korshkov recently, we have news of Mikko Lehtonen returning to Europe, today …

The @MapleLeafs have actually lent defenceman Mikko Lehtonen to Jokerit (KHL). — Leafs PR (@Leafs PR) August 1, 2020

The @MapleLeafs have actually concurred to loan defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to#Jokerit Lehtonen was the #KHL‘s leading defenseman last season and will sign up with the group next week. — Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit _ EN) August 1, 2020

Since Lehtonen isn’t qualified to play for the Leafs up until the start of the 2020-21 season this appear like the essential relocation to get him playing faster and all set to begin his profession with the Leafs.

How safe playing in the KHL in the middle of a worldwide pandemic stays to be seen, however taking a look at this strictly from a getting on the ice point of view it makes good sense.

Hopefully he’ll remain in Leafs camp later on this fall, pressing the existing group of defensemen.