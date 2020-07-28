LEGO Trolls World Tour Techno Reef Dance Party 41250 Building Kit, Awesome Trolls Playset for Creative Play, New 2020 (173 Pieces)



Price: $19.99 - $16.79

(as of Jul 28,2020 08:28:45 UTC – Details)



A music-inspired underwater adventure for Trolls fans! Kids will love playing out their favorite movie scenes with the LEGO Trolls World Tour Techno Reef Dance Party. They can create the toy DJ booth and stage, then put the mermaid on the heart-shaped reef to see her spin. There’s even a cool felt heart and a slide for the mermaid and her octopus pal to enjoy. Know a child who loves imaginative play? This Trolls set makes a great gift. And any child who loves Trolls figures or mermaids will adore the mermaid LEGO minifigure. Kids will love building this cool set before recreating favorite scenes from the Trolls World Tour story. With collectible toy accessories, figures and fun hair features, these building kits for kids bring the Trolls universe to life. There’s even removable Troll hair to which kids can add the cute accessories.

A creative gift for any Trolls fan who wants to recreate musical scenes from the DreamWorks Trolls World Tour movie, this toy is packed with accessories and provides plenty of fun once the set is built

With a Trolls exclusive collectible mermaid figure and an octopus toy, kids can act out underwater scenes from the Trolls World Tour movie as they join the mermaid at the Techno Reef Dance Party

With speakers, strobe lights and a DJ booth, this cool set has lots for kids to discover as they help Poppy spin on the dancefloor, zip down the slide, then find the collectible musical string, just like in the movie!

This awesome Trolls World Tour movie building toy sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a creativity-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for fans of Trolls and mermaid toys ages 5+

The DJ booth measures over 3” (8cm) long, 1” (3cm) high and 1” (3cm) deep, making this underwater playset the perfect size for creative play