LEGO Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Pod 41251 Trolls Playhouse Building Kit with Poppy Troll Minifigure, New 2020 (103 Pieces)

Kids who love Poppy and Trolls movie toys will adore this LEGO Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Pod. There’s lots to discover as your little Trolls fan joins Poppy at the start of her journey. They can help Poppy take a shower, style her hair and look for the treasure map. With lots of imaginative play, this LEGO 4+ set is a fun way for youngsters to learn to build. Poppy’s Pod folds and closes into a portable travel toy to keep little ones entertained wherever they go, making it a great gift for kids who love pocket toys. New for January 2020, LEGO Trolls World Tour toys open a world of creative play for fans of the Trolls movies. Kids will love building the cute toy sets before recreating their favorite music scenes from the story. With fantasy creatures, collectible accessories and interactive Troll hair, these building toy kits for kids bring the Trolls universe to life.

The LEGO Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Pod lets kids’ imaginations run wild as they relive their favorite moments from the movie and create new adventures for Poppy!

This LEGO Trolls set will spark little builders’ imaginations as they play with Poppy’s hair and swing her on the felt fabric flower!

Poppy’s Pod is packed with features and can be combined with the LEGO Trolls World Tour Pop Village Celebration 41255 building kit where Poppy’s Pod can be placed on top of the large tree!

This adorable LEGO Trolls World Tour movie building toy sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a creativity-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for fans of Trolls toys ages 4+

This Trolls pod is just the right size for fun on the move: when closed, the pod toy measures over 4” (11cm) high, 3” (9cm) wide and 3” (9cm) deep