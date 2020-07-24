LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender 42110 Building Kit (2573 Pieces)



Experience world-leading vehicle design firsthand with this highly authentic and displayable 42110 LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender model. Developed in partnership with Land Rover, this impressive LEGO replica captures the vehicle’s outstanding level of refinement with its clean, modern lines and sculpted surfaces, and comes with original-design rims with ground-gripping tires, plus a host of realistic features and functions. Opening doors allow access to an elaborate cabin with a working steering wheel, detailed dashboard and a new-for-October-2019 transmission system with 2 levers for engaging high or low gear ratios and a selector for changing gear – the most sophisticated LEGO Technic gearbox to date! The interior also features forward-folding rear seats that give visual access to the 4-speed sequential gearbox. And, the attention to detail doesn’t end there. This awesome replica model also has an in-line 6-cylinder engine with moving pistons beneath the bonnet, working All Wheel Drive with 3 differentials, independent suspension on both axles and a working winch! You can even open the tail door with a turn of the rear-mounted spare wheel. Finished with a removable roof rack with storage box, pannier, ladder and traction mats, this impressive interpretation of the quintessential all-terrain vehicle has been designed to provide a truly immersive and rewarding building experience. The perfect gift for Land Rover enthusiasts and fans of classic collectible model cars.

This collectible model of the quintessential 2019 Land Rover Defender really captures the vehicle’s level of refinement with its clean, modern lines and sculpted surfaces, making it a great display piece for the home or office

Developed in partnership with Land Rover, this building toy has working steering, 4-speed sequential gearbox, All Wheel Drive with 3 differentials, independent suspension, detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine and a working winch

Cabin features a detailed dashboard, working steering wheel, gear section with 2 levers for engaging high or low gear ratios and a selector for changing gear, plus forward-folding seats for visual access to the gearbox

This 2,573-piece LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender 42110 delivers an immersive building experience and makes an ideal Christmas or birthday gift for all aged 11+. Measures over 8-inch (22cm) high, 16-inch (42cm) long and 7-inch (20cm) wide