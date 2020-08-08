LEGO Technic Catamaran 42105 Model Sailboat Building Kit, New 2020 (404 Pieces)



Price: $67.32

(as of Aug 08,2020 20:16:09 UTC – Details)



Kids can recreate the thrill of boat racing with this super-cool LEGO Technic Catamaran toy. For the first time ever, this LEGO Technic model toy floats on water! So, sailing enthusiasts can learn while they play. See how the sails work. Or how the dagger boards maximize stability and how the rudder steers. With the classic 2-hull catamaran design, this model boat is a fantastic recreation of the real thing. Build… rebuild… play… display… There’s so much for kids to discover with this LEGO engineering toy. Have fun building the Catamaran – inspired by real race boats. Then set it in the bathtub to recreate speed sailing adventures before rebuilding into a Race Power Boat. If you’re looking for toy boats that really float, this set is a great choice. LEGO Technic sets are ideal for LEGO fans looking for a new challenge. They offer an advanced building experience for kids and adults who enjoy learning new engineering skills – or simply love to build.

Take to the water with this racing Catamaran floating toy sailboat, packed with realistic features, like moving sails, dagger boards and rudder!

Ideal for developing engineering skills, this 2-in-1 LEGO Technic model catamaran kit lets kids build, play and rebuild, giving an introduction to how boats really work!

Kids can master the tactics of a world-class speed-sailor: angle the sails for the ultimate racing position, raise and lower the 2 dagger boards to maximize stability, and use the rudder to steer!

This 2-in-1 LEGO Technic model sailboat toy sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a creativity-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 8+ who like building challenges, catamarans and model sailboats

At over 12” (32cm) long, 8” (22cm) wide and 17” (44cm) high (from the bottom of the rudder to the top of the mast), this model sailboat is made for easy handling in the bathtub