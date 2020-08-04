LEGO Technic App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car 42109 Racing Toy Building Kit, New 2020 (463 Pieces)



Know a race car fan who would love to drive like the Stig from TV’s BBC Top Gear? Let them put their skills to the test with this awesome LEGO Technic App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car! First, they can have fun building the rally car, discovering all the elements that make this model work. Then the adrenaline builds as they try out cool moves – all using the FREE LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app. Powered by a smart hub, the app allows super-precise movement, giving endless play combinations with authentic sound effects. Choose from different control screens to drive forward, reverse, steer, accelerate, brake and tackle obstacles. They will also get real-time feedback, including a speed and tilt log, and can test out their skills in the app’s racing challenges section. There’s inspirational content and videos to discover in the app too! LEGO Technic sets bring an advanced building challenge to kids and adults who love to learn new engineering skills.

Let race car fans take on a driving challenge with this LEGO Technic app-controlled Top Gear Rally Car operated via a smart device with 3 screens!

This toy rally car model is controlled via the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app and powered by an advanced Smart Hub with 1 XL motor and 1 L motor for a more immersive play experience, authentic movements and hours of fun!

Build the car, download the app and get ready for action with multi-function control that lets drivers go forward, reverse, steer, accelerate, brake, play sound effects and get real-time feedback!

This LEGO Technic app-controlled racecar creates endless build-and-play fun and is an action-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 10+ who like building challenges, Top Gear Rally Car toys and remote-control cars

At over 26cm (10”) long, 10cm (3”) high and 14cm (5”) wide, this motorized toy car is the perfect size for driving or for display; please note this set is not compatible with LEGO Power Functions systems