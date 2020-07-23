LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit, Interactive Set Featuring Mario, Bowser Jr. and Goomba Figures, New 2020 (231 Pieces)



Kids can team up with their favorite character in the real world with this LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360. The set features a LEGO Mario figure that gives instant expressive responses via the LCD screens and speaker. Players earn virtual coins moving LEGO Mario from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via spinning and cloud platforms, the Question Mark Block, and super battles with the Goomba and Bowser Jr. toy figures. Rearrange the bricks to create new levels to master. A free LEGO Super Mario app is available for enhanced play with this gift toy for kids. It has zoom and rotate viewing tools to make building easier, suggests other creative ways to build and play, and is a safe forum to share ideas with friends. Great for solo play or group competitions, LEGO Super Mario sets bring a family-favorite character into the real world. This Starter Course and the Expansion Sets offer unlimited challenges and nurture problem-solving skills.

LEGO Mario has a color sensor, plus LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to display over 100 different instant reactions to movement; Also included is a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game

In this super toy playset, LEGO Mario collects virtual coins as he runs and jumps from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via LEGO bricks, cloud platforms, the Question Mark Block and clashes with the Goomba figure and Bowser Jr

This 231-piece, collectible LEGO toy playset makes a cool birthday or holiday gift for kids aged 6+ who can build and play their own way and learn to solve problems while having lots of creative fun

Rearrange the Starter Course and combine with LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets to create more challenging levels and games to play with and against friends