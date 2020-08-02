LEGO Star Wars X Wing Starfighter Trench Run 75235 4+ Building Kit (132 Pieces)



Let your child play out unforgettable LEGO Star Wars starship battles with the 75235 X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run collectible construction toy. This LEGO 4+ set is designed to be fun and easy for youngsters, with folding wings and an opening minifigure cockpit, plus a special Starter Brick base that lets even first-time builders experience the pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more, all on their own. The included simple guide to build and play will also help your young Rebel trooper understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their imagination and confidence for the perfect start to LEGO building bricks in a familiar Star Wars setting. This simple LEGO set also includes a rotating turret for endless space fighter adventures, as well as Luke Skywalker and Stormtrooper minifigures, plus an R2-D2 Star Wars droid figure.

Build an iconic LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter starship with special Starter Brick base to quickly get your child building and playing in a galaxy of exciting Star Wars adventures

This early building toy for beginners includes a LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker minifigure in his X-wing pilot suit and a Stormtrooper minifigure, plus an R2-D2 droid

The simple guide to build and play will help your youngster understand the purpose of the building steps, and grow their confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building

X-wing fighter building toy measures over 3-inch (9cm) high, 5-inch (15cm) long and 7-inch (18cm) wide 132 pieces – LEGO Star Wars ship for boys and girls aged 4+ and for fans and kids of all ages

This X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run 75235 LEGO Star Wars 4+ entry level set includes lots of original LEGO bricks for endless creative building and play possibilities