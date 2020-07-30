LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon 75192 Expert Building Kit and Starship Model, Best Gift and Movie Collectible for Adults (7541 Pieces)



Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we’ve ever created—in fact, with 7,500 pieces it’s one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This advanced LEGO interpretation of Han Solo’s unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station. This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII: The Force Awakens and VIII: The Last Jedi with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8! This space vehicle was also featured in the recent film – Solo: A Star Wars Story. This is the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan!

Defend the Galaxy and build the largest LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon to date! The perfect set for adult Star Wars fans and expert builders, This starship will inspire hours of play recreating the films or can be displayed as a collectible toy model

The Millennium Falcon is built with 7,541 pieces and includes two crews of minifigures – 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

Main hold features a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat remote training helmet, and engineering station with turning minifigure seat, Rear compartment features the engine room with hyperdrive and console and 2 escape Pod hatches

Exterior features include detailed removable hull panels, lowering boarding ramp, concealed blaster cannon, 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, interchangeable round/rectangular sensor dishes

Measures over 8 inches (21cm) high, 33 inches (84cm) long and 22 inches (56cm) wide Builders can slide the panel to reveal the concealed blaster cannon and turn classic Leia’s and Han’s head to reveal their breathing mask decorations