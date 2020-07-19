LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A Wing Starfighter 75248 Advanced Collectible Starship Model Building Kit (269 Pieces)



Let the LEGO builder or Star Wars building toy fan in your life enjoy this brick-built 75248 Resistance A-Wing Starfighter advanced collectible model playset. Featuring an opening cockpit with space for the Snap Wexley minifigure, retractable landing gear, non-firing wingtip cannons and 2 integrated spring-loaded shooters, this detailed building version of the iconic A-wing starship model from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie will inspire young minds to create epic space battles and makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. This advanced LEGO set also includes a Lieutenant Connix Star Wars character.

Build, play with and display an iconic LEGO Star Wars A-wing fighter collectible model. This advanced building kit features 2 firing missiles and retractable landing gear for epic living-room space battles!

This LEGO Star Wars model set with 269 pieces includes several LEGO action figures, including a Snap Wexley minifigure and a Lieutenant Connix minifigure, each armed with a weapon to get the action started straight away.

Recreate realistic space battles from your favorite Star Wars movies. This collectible starship model features the A-wing’s opening cockpit, retractable landing gear and wingtip cannons, and fire away with the integrated spring-loaded shooters.

This LEGO Star Wars collectible building kit is based on the iconic Resistance A-Wing starship model from the blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie.

A-wing advanced model starship measures over 2-inch (7cm) high, 7-inch (20cm) long and 4-inch (12cm) wide for endless creative build and play and unlimited Star Wars action.