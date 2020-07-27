LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pasaana Speeder Chase 75250 Hovering Transport Speeder Building Kit with Action Figures (373 Pieces)



Inspire action-packed play with these 2 LEGO Star Wars speeder bike building toys from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie. Kids and collectors will love the fun details like the treadspeeder’s tank track, side-mounted stud shooters and a transparent stand for a ‘hovering’ look. This fun Star Wars gift for kids also includes Star Wars characters Rey, a First Order Jet Trooper and a First Order Treadspeeder Driver, plus a BB-8 droid LEGO figure.

Let any youngster build and play with this double set of play-starting LEGO Star Wars vehicles models from the blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie! This building playset includes a Transport toy jet and a Treadspeeder for space-racing action

This fun set of themed vehicles includes 3 LEGO Star Wars minifigure characters with weapons to get the action started straight away. These action figures include Rey, a First Order Jet Trooper and a First Order Treadspeeder Driver, plus a BB-8 droid LEGO figure.

Kids will love battling Rey’s transport speeder jet toy against the rubber-tracked treadspeeder bike to see who will be victorious. These building models also make a fun display piece or collectors item.

Exciting moments from the blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie await with this 373-piece building jet speeder & space bike toy that goes great with other LEGO Star Wars building play sets or stands alone as a great holiday gift set

Transport speeder space bike model measures over 3-inch (10cm) high, 7-inch (19cm) long and 4-inch (11cm) wide. Treadspeeder jet toy buildable figure measures over 1-inch (4cm) high, 5-inch (15cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide.