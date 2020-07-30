LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren’s Shuttle 75256 Star Wars Shuttle Action Figure Building Kit (1,005 Pieces)



Price: $127.33

(as of Jul 30,2020 10:18:53 UTC – Details)



Play out space-faring adventures with 75256 Kylo Ren’s Shuttle. This LEGO Star Wars building toy version of the Supreme Leader’s personal starship from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie has lots of details to excite kids and collectors alike, such as a rotatable right engine for folding in the wings when landing and the ability to shorten the wings by folding the top part down. There’s also an opening access ramp, 2 spring-loaded shooters and a cockpit with space to sit Supreme Leader Kylo Ren and 2 minifigures behind. As well as the Supreme Leader, this great LEGO Star Wars ship set also includes General Pryde, a Sith Trooper, First Order Stormtrooper and 2 Knights of Ren for instant play action.

Inspire young minds to play out fantastic LEGO adventures with Kylo Ren’s Shuttle from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This model shuttle is the perfect addition to the amazing Star Wars universe of construction toys.

This impressive action building toy includes 6 LEGO minifigures: Supreme Leader Kylo Ren and his signature Lightsaber, General Pryde, a Sith Trooper, a First Order Stormtrooper and 2 Knights of Ren – enough to get the action started straight away.

This LEGO Star Wars construction shuttle toy has lots of details to keep boys and girls aged 10+ playing out endless adventures, including folding and extending wings, a cockpit with space for 3 minifigures and 2 firing shooters.

Play out high-action scenes with Kylo Ren’s Shuttle and other LEGO Star Wars fun building toys from the blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie.

With the wings extended, this 1,005-brick building set measures over 13-inch (35cm) high, 8-inch (21cm) long and 19-inch (50cm) wide.