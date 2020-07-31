LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet 75276 Building Kit, Cool Star Wars Collectible for Adults, New 2020 (647 Pieces)



Test your construction skills and spark memories of epic Star Wars™ scenes with this super-detailed LEGO® Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet (75276) building set! The Stormtrooper’s sinister look is reproduced in detail with LEGO bricks plus graphics stickers, and the helmet comes with a base and nameplate to show it off at home or as an eye-catching office desk ornament. This Stormtrooper Helmet model kit is a great gift idea for Star Wars fans aged 18+ and offers a fun challenge for any experienced LEGO builder. It’s part of a new, collectible series of cool LEGO Star Wars build-to-display model kits, including the Boba Fett Helmet (75277). Lots of love for LEGO Star Wars sets! The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic Star Wars starships, vehicles, locations and characters for more than two decades, and LEGO Star Wars has become its most successful theme. Kids love it, adults love it… everyone loves it!

Star Wars fans can show off their loyalty to the Empire and elite LEGO building skills when they construct and display this stunningly detailed replica of a Stormtrooper Helmet (75276)

The iconic shape and authentic details of a Stormtrooper’s helmet are recreated with LEGO bricks plus graphics stickers; Display it on the base with nameplate to evoke memories of epic Star Wars movie action

This helmet is part of a range of awesome, collectible LEGO Star Wars build-to-display model kits; Also check out the Boba Fett Helmet (75277)

This 647-piece Star Wars character model kit makes a top birthday gift, holiday present or special surprise for fans aged 18+ and offers a rewarding challenge for any experienced LEGO builder

This cool, collectible LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet measures 7” (18cm) high, 5” (13cm) wide and 5” (13cm) deep and will make a big visual impact displayed at home or at your workplace