LEGO Star Wars Slave l – 20th Anniversary Edition 75243 Building Kit (1007 Pieces)



Price: $119.97

(as of Jul 21,2020 02:15:56 UTC – Details)



Celebrate the 20th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars construction playsets with this detailed reinterpretation of Boba Fett’s classic Slave I starship. This iconic 75243 LEGO Star Wars vehicle is the most detailed version to date, with features such as a self-leveling cockpit seat and side wings, a carry handle for easy transport and trigger-fired spring-loaded shooters. This amazing LEGO Star Wars collectible construction toy, as featured in Star Wars: the Empire Strikes Back, also includes a closing rear hatch to store the Han Solo in Carbonite element and 4 LEGO Star Wars character minifigures; Boba Fett, Han Solo, Zuckuss, 4-LOM It also features a bonus Princess Leia minifigures and display stand with 20th Anniversary logo to mark this momentous milestone in the history of LEGO Star Wars construction toys. It is the perfect holiday gift for both adults and kids. Star Wars fans of all ages will love this collectible Empire Strikes Back model

Celebrate the 20 year anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with a super-detailed Slave I model building set and bonus 20th anniversary Princess Leia minifigures with display stand, It’s the perfect holiday gift for Star Wars fans of all ages

Slave I starship model from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, features a self-leveling cockpit seat and side wings, carry handle, spring-loaded shooters, rotating guns and storage for the included Han Solo in Carbonite element

Construction space toy Includes 5 iconic LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Boba Fett, Han solo, Zuckuss, 4-loom and special anniversary Princess Leia. The set also includes a Han solo in Carbonite element

Slave I anniversary collectable model measures over 5 inches (13cm) high, 11 inches (29cm) long and 12 inches (31cm) wide; 1,007 pieces – Star Wars starship for boys and girls aged 9+ and for fans and big kids of all ages

This LEGO Star Wars Slave L – 20th anniversary edition 75243 toy set includes lots of original LEGO building bricks for creative play, Celebrate the Star Wars fan in your life by gifting them this collectible Star Wars memorabilia for the holidays