LEGO Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack 75266 Stormtrooper Speeder Vehicle Building Kit, New 2020 (105 Pieces)

Youngsters can create their own First Order army and lead them into battle on the speeder with this LEGO Sith Troopers Battle Pack! This action-packed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker construction playset includes First Order Officer, Sith Trooper and 2 Sith Jet Trooper minifigures with stud-shooting blasters (a blaster can be attached to the LEGO brick-built Stormtrooper speeder) plus jetpack elements to inspire imaginative role-play. Check out digital Instructions PLUS, available within the free LEGO Life app, for this First Order Stormtrooper toy vehicle. Tools to zoom in on, rotate and view the First Order speeder help kids confidently build the real thing. For over two decades, the LEGO Group has been creating amazing brick-built versions of iconic Star Wars starships, vehicles, locations and characters. LEGO Star Wars is now a hugely successful theme and offers building toys for kids and gift ideas to delight fans of all ages.

Let young kids lead an army of Star Wars Sith troopers into battle and recreate action from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with this awesome LEGO Stormtrooper construction toy vehicle!

With 4 cool minifigures: First Order Officer, Sith Trooper and 2 Sith Jet Troopers; 4 stud-shooting blasters and 2 jetpack elements, there’s plenty to inspire creative storytelling!

An ideal way to collect a LEGO Stormtrooper army, the First Order Officer and Sith Jet Trooper minifigures are new for January 2020, and there are lots of building bricks to stimulate young fans’ imaginations!

This LEGO Star Wars building set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a great holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 6+ who love Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, LEGO Star Wars and space battle toys

The Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper speeder measures over 1” (4cm) high, 3” (10cm) long and 3” (8cm) wide