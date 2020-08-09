LEGO Star Wars Sith TIE Fighter 75272 Collectible Building Kit, Cool Construction Toy for Kids, New 2020 (470 Pieces)



Open up a galaxy of adventures for youngsters with this super-sleek LEGO brick model of the Sith TIE Fighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! It has a minifigure cockpit so kids can pretend to be a First Order TIE fighter pilot firing the spring-loaded shooters. There’s also a docking tower to recreate launch and landing… or to display this striking building toy. A great gift idea for kids, this building kit includes 3 minifigures – First Order TIE Pilot, Knight of Ren and Finn – with cool weapons to inspire children to role-play their own First Order vs. Resistance battles. And you can add 75273 Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter for yet more exciting play possibilities. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe for more than two decades and LEGO Star Wars has become a hugely successful theme. Everyone loves it!

Let kids fly First Order pilot missions with this buildable Sith TIE fighter model featuring a slick, new-for-January-2020 design, just like in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

The TIE fighter features an opening minifigure cockpit and 2 spring-loaded shooters. There’s also a docking tower for launch, landing and to display the construction model, plus 3 minifigures for role-play action!

The First Order TIE Pilot, Knight of Ren and Finn minifigures have cool battle accessories, and this set combines perfectly with Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter (75273) for epic First Order vs Resistance battles!

This LEGO Star Wars building set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a great holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 9+ who love Star Wars, LEGO Star Wars and space battle toys

The Star Wars TIE fighter build measures over 8” (21cm) high, 9” (24cm) long and 8” (22cm) wide, so it makes a striking construction model to display in any room when not being flown on First Order missions!