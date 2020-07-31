LEGO Star Wars Resistance Black Ace TIE Interceptor 75242 Building Kit (396 Pieces)



Let kids build and play with the amazing LEGO Star Wars 75242 Black Ace TIE Interceptor building toy from the hit TV series, Star Wars Resistance. This detailed Star Wars starship features an opening cockpit to sit ace pilot Griff Halloran, 2 spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips and a removable panel at the back to store a spare missile. This fun construction toy includes 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures and a droid LEGO figure.

Build a sleek Imperial Black Ace TIE Interceptor LEGO Star Wars building toy from the hit TV show Star Wars Resistance, complete with spring-loaded shooters and unforgettable characters from the Star Wars universe.

This popular construction toy includes 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Griff Halloran and Poe Dameron, plus a BB-8 droid LEGO figure

TIE Interceptor construction toy measures over 3” (8cm) high, 14” (36cm) long and 8” (21cm) wide

396 pieces – Star Wars starship for boys and girls aged 8+ and for fans and big kids of all ages

This LEGO Star Wars Resistance Black Ace TIE Interceptor 75242 building toy includes lots of original LEGO building bricks for endless creative building