LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter 75273 Building Kit, Cool Construction Toy for Kids, New 2020 (761 Pieces)

Let your youngster feel like Resistance hero Poe Dameron with this X-wing fighter! Fans will love the sleek new-for-January-2020 design, just like the X-wing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s got loads of play-inspiring features – adjustable wings for cruise and attack modes, shooting functions, retractable landing gear and more! This cool starfighter comes with 3 minifigures – Poe Dameron, Knight of Ren, Jannah – with weapons, plus R2-D2 to inspire Resistance vs. First Order role-play. An epic gift idea for any young Star Wars fan, this construction playset is great for solo or group play and add the 75272 Sith TIE Fighter for even more action. The LEGO Group has been creating brick-built versions of iconic Star Wars starfighters, vehicles, locations and characters since 1999. It’s become a hugely successful theme with a fantastic variety of sets to thrill fans of all ages – so join in the fun!

Kids can role-play as Resistance hero Poe Dameron and fly into battle with this new-for-January-2020 LEGO Star Wars version of the classic X-wing starfighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

It has loads of play-inspiring features including an opening minifigure cockpit, space for R2-D2, adjustable wings for cruise and attack mode, stud and spring-loaded shooters and retractable landing gear

Includes an R2-D2 LEGO droid plus 3 Star Wars character minifigures Poe Dameron, Knight of Ren and Jannah with new-for-January-2020 features, plus blasters, a bowcaster and more

This LEGO Star Wars building set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a great holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 9+ who love Star Wars, LEGO Star Wars and space battle toys

The X-wing fighter building toy measures over 3” (8cm) high, 14” (37cm) long and 12” (32cm) wide, so it makes an eye-catching centerpiece to show off to friends when it’s not being flown on Resistance missions!