LEGO Star Wars Clone Scout Walker – 20th Anniversary Edition 75261 Building Kit (250 Pieces)

Celebrate an iconic collaboration with this LEGO Star Wars 75261 Clone Scout Walker – 20th Anniversary Edition! This action-packed set celebrates 20 years of LEGO Star Wars building toys, including an updated version of the 7250 Clone Scout Walker from 2005 with posable legs, turning turret, space for the Kashyyyk Trooper minifigure on top and a stud shooter. This LEGO Star Wars Walker set also includes a Dwarf Spider Droid LEGO figure with stud shooter, trench section with gun, plus a bonus Darth Vader minifigure from 1999 on a commemorative display stand.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars building toys with a detailed AT-RT Clone Scout Walker and Dwarf Spider Droid LEGO figure, plus bonus 20th anniversary Darth Vader minifigure and commemorative display stand!

AT-RT Walker features posable legs, rotating turret and stud shooter for action-packed LEGO Star Wars action

Includes 3 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: a Kashyyyk Trooper, Wookiee Warrior and bonus 20th anniversary Darth Vader on a detachable display stand, plus a Battle Droid LEGO figure

LEGO Star Wars Walker vehicle measures over 5-inch (14cm) high, 5-inch (14cm) long and 3-inch (8cm) wide Dwarf Spider Droid measures over 3-inch (8cm) high, 2-inch (7cm) long and 2-inch (7cm) wide

250 pieces – Building toy for boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages This LEGO Star Wars Clone Scout Walker – 20th Anniversary Edition 75261 construction toy includes lots of original LEGO building bricks for endless creative play