LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia New Edition: with Exclusive Darth Maul Minifigure

Meet more than 200 minifigures from the LEGO® Star Wars™ Galaxy and get an exclusive Darth Maul minifigure!



Discover heroes, villains, aliens, and droids in this fully updated character encyclopedia—complete with an exclusive Darth Maul minifigure. Find out fascinating facts about all your favorite LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures—including rare and exclusive releases.



A galaxy of minfigures awaits you!



From the Publisher

A galaxy of minifigures awaits you

Find out fascinating facts about all your favorite LEGO Star Wars minifigures – including rare and exclusive releases – in this fully updated character encyclopedia.

Includes an exclusive minifigure

A must-have for all LEGO Star Wars fans, this book includes a new and exclusive Darth Maul LEGO minifigure, based on his appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Heroes, Villains, Aliens and Droids

Find your favorite minifigures from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace through to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – plus the Star Wars films and television shows in between.

