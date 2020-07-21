LEGO Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda 75255 Yoda Building Model and Collectible Minifigure with Lightsaber (1,771 Pieces)



Price: $99.92

Add to any fan’s collection with two Yoda LEGO Star Wars characters in one set! This intricately detailed 75255 display model of powerful Jedi master Yoda is based on the character from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The collectible figure includes a posable head and eyebrows, moving fingers and toes, and Yoda’s signature green Lightsaber. This characterful LEGO Star Wars construction toy figure also includes a fact plaque with details about Yoda and a stand to mount the included Yoda minifigure with Lightsaber, making for an ideal Star Wars gift for fans and collectors. This 1,771 piece figure is great for both boys and girls aged 12+

Display LEGO Star Wars character Yoda, a detailed, buildable model figure of the unmistakable character that kids and fans adore! This Star Wars collectible comes complete with Yoda’s lightsaber

This fan-favorite Star Wars character comes with an informational fact plaque and stand to display the included 3D Yoda minifigure.

An ideal LEGO Star Wars gift for boys and girls aged 12+, this Yoda model has a posable head and eyebrows, movable fingers and toes, and a great big green Lightsaber that will impress any Star Wars fan.

Based on the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones version of Jedi Master Yoda, this 1,771-piece collectible action figure with Lightsaber stands over 16” (41cm) tall, making it an impressive centerpiece for any Star Wars collection.