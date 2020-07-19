LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider 75254 The Mandalorian Collectible All Terrain Scout Transport Walker Posable Building Model (540 Pieces)



Excite any LEGO builder or fan with this 75254 Star Wars AT-ST Raider Walker collectible model. This brick-built Star Wars building toy features the same cannibalized look of the walker from the hit Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, including jointed posable legs, a turning turret that opens up to reveal a detailed interior with space to sit a minifigure, plus 2 firing shooters. This advanced AT-ST transport construction toy also includes Star Wars characters The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and 2 Klatooinian Raider minifigures to really get the action going. This 540-piece Star Wars model kit is ideal for kids aged 8+ and fosters both creative and imaginative play as they act out their favorite Star Wars battle scenes.

This 540-piece LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Walker collectible model kit measures over 9-inch (25cm) high, 5-inch (15cm) long and 5-inch (13cm) wide