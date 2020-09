Lego sales are surging during the pandemic

The Danish toy maker stated Wednesday that sales leapt 14% in the very first half of 2020 compared to the very same duration in 2015. CEO Niels Christiansen indicated financial investments in e-commerce as vital during a duration in which retail stores where shut

Lego’s operating earnings increased 11% to $622 million as an outcome.

It’s not just Lego Game makers have actually been on a tear as social distancing limitations motivate lots of people to discover brand-new methods to pass the time.

Nintendo’s operating earnings rose 428% in its latest quarter as the Switch console and “Animal Crossing” video game continued to drivesales The business’s shares are up 35% this year.