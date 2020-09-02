Lego planning to open new stores despite coronavirus pandemic – Armenian News

Hundreds of stores have actually shut throughout the pandemic however not at Lego, which is on track to open 120 new stores this year.

The Danish toy company informed the BBC bricks- and- mortar stores had a strong future, despite the drop in tramp on high streets and social distancing constraints in stores.

“When our stores have reopened after lockdown, there have been queues,” manager Niels Christiansen stated.

“We give people the brand experience in our shops which we can’t do outside.”

It comes as the toy company revealed profits of DKK 15.7 bn (₤ 1.8 bn) for the very first half of the year, up 7%, while running revenue grew by 11%.

The business presently has 612 stores around the world, with 14 in the UK. Of the new stores it is opening, 46 were introduced in the very first half of the year.

Overall, 80 of them will be based in China.