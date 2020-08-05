LEGO Overwatch Wrecking Ball 75976 Building Kit, Overwatch Toy for Girls and Boys Aged 9+ (227 Pieces)



Price: $19.99 - $16.00

(as of Aug 05,2020 07:01:43 UTC – Details)



Immerse your favorite Overwatch fan in epic missions with this LEGO Overwatch 75976 Wrecking Ball set. Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this Overwatch toy set transforms from an iron-clad battle mech to a high-speed ball. A fan favorite, Wrecking Ball is piloted by Hammond, a resourceful hamster who pops up from the cockpit just like in the game. With Quad Cannons and four extractable limbs that fold out when transforming into the mech toy, youngsters will love playing with this instantly recognizable model and Overwatch character. Older fans will be excited to show their passion for Overwatch by displaying the set near their gaming setup for all their friends to see.

For anyone who loves Overwatch hero toys and buildable mech toys, this LEGO brick-built model can transform from a mech into an epic ball and is packed with authentic details from the in-game hero

This LEGO Overwatch playset features a Hammond hamster figure that can pop up from the cockpit by turning a handle for added fun. Kids and fans will love building this authentic Overwatch model

Just like in the game, this action toy can transform from an epic ball toy that can roll into a cool mech toy with fold-out Quad Cannons and extractable legs, offering kids and fans many authentic Overwatch details

From Blizzard Entertainment, the creators of the legendary World of Warcraft, Overwatch has quickly built a global community of passionate followers, spawning animated videos, comics, and exciting global eSports events

Wrecking Ball creative play toy measures over 4-inch (11cm) high, 4-inch (11cm) long and 5-inch (13cm) wide. LEGO Overwatch toy construction sets are the perfect gift for fans of the internationally acclaimed team-based action game