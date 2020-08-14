LEGO NINJAGO ShuriCopter 70673 Kids Toy Helicopter Building Set with Ninja Minifigures and Toy Ninja Weapons (361 Pieces)



Kids can role-play as NINJAGO heroes Jay and Zane in action-packed battles for the Scroll of Forbidden Spinjitzu with this ninja helicopter playset. The LEGO NINJAGO 70673 ShuriCopter vehicle features a minifigure cockpit, landing wheels with 2 spinning shuriken slicers, rotor-spinning function and a 6-stud rapid shooter on each wing. Children will love recreating scenes from the NINJAGO TV show and role-playing their own stories with this ninja helicopter, 3 minifigures and assorted ninja weapons and accessory elements including a LEGO NINJAGO Spinjitzu spinner toy. Give any LEGO builder an amazing building experience with Instructions PLUS, available in the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. The easy-to-use, intuitive building instructions let them zoom, rotate and visualize their creation using the special ghost mode as they go. Instructions PLUS is also great for younger builders, guiding them through the building process for a greater sense of independence and achievement.

Let kids build LEGO NINJAGO ninja Zane’s ShuriCopter, with 2 spinning shuriken slicers, rotor-spinning function and 6-stud rapid shooters, to role-play ninja battles against General Vex!

This LEGO set includes 3 NINJAGO minifigures: a Zane ninja minifigure with a silver-colored katana and 2 gold-colored shurikens, Jay FS with ‘powered-up’ hood and tornado spinner elements, and General Vex with the Scroll of Forbidden Spinjitzu

This helicopter building set is sure to delight ninja fans as kids learn how to build a ninja-style helicopter and take down the evil villains in epic ninja battles!

Shuricopter ninja vehicle measures over 2 inches (10cm) high, 12 inches (31cm) long and 9 inches (24cm) wide, 361 pieces, Top ninja toy for boys and girls 8 years old and up!

This LEGO NINJAGO ShuriCopter 70673 toy building set makes a great holiday or Christmas gift for kids and can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative play