LEGO NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu: Stormbringer 70652 Ninja Toy Building Kit with Blue Dragon Model for Kids, Best Playset Gift for Boys (493 Pieces)

Fly LEGO Ninjago 70652 Stormbringer the Lightning Dragon with Jay and battle against Daddy no legs and muzzle to claim the dragon armor. Fire spring-loaded ‘lightning bolt’ shooters from the mouth of this highly posable dragon, which also features a removable saddle, swiping tail function and attachment points for the dragon hunter Daddy no legs to hook the Dragon. This ninja toy also includes a pedestal to hold the collectible dragon chest plate element, plus 4 LEGO Ninjago minifigures with assorted weapons—including the collectible dragon bone blade—to boost the role-play battles.

Boys and girls will love building the cool, blue Stormbringer the Lightning Dragon set, featuring ‘lightning bolt’ shooters and a swiping tail, Kids can roleplay riding the dragon with their minifigures and act out epic ninja warrior battles

This ninja playset is built with 493 pieces and includes 4 minifigures: Zane, Jay, Daddy No Legs and Muzzle and features a pedestal to display the Dragon Chestplate, It also includes collectible ninja weapon pieces like Dragonbone Blade ninja sword

Stormbringer the Lightning Dragon is fully poseable and features opening jaws with stud-shooter “lightning bolt” function, swiping tail, and a pedestal to display the chestplate. Perfect for kids to roleplay ninja action adventures!

The LEGO NINJAGO Stormbringer ninja dragon set is featured in the hit TV series LEGO NINJAGO: Masters of Spinjitzu and can be built together with all LEGO building sets and pieces for epic adventures and creative play.

The buildable dragon toy model measures over 4 inches (12cm) high, 19 inches (49cm) long and 5 inches (14cm) wide