LEGO NINJAGO Lloyd’s Titan Mech 70676 Ninja Toy Building Kit with Ninja Minifigures for Creative Play, Fun Action Toy includes NINJAGO characters including Lloyd, Zane FS and more (876 Pieces)

Role-play an epic battle between ninja action figures and General Vex’s Blizzard Samurai army with LEGO NINJAGO 70676 Lloyd’s Titan Mech. This highly posable robot ninja mech toy for kids features a minifigure cockpit, gripping hand to hold a giant katana, spinning shuriken slicer/shield and a detachable flyer with minifigure cockpit, adjustable wings and 2 spring-loaded shooters. Children will love recreating scenes from the NINJAGO TV show and dreaming up their own ninja fighting games with 6 minifigures and lots of cool weapons and accessory elements, including the Scroll of Forbidden Spinjitzu weapon and a LEGO NINJAGO Spinjitzu spinner toy. Give any LEGO builder an amazing building experience with Instructions PLUS, available in the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. The easy-to-use, intuitive building instructions let them zoom, rotate and visualize their creation using the special ghost mode as they go. Instructions PLUS is also great for younger builders, guiding them through the building process for a greater sense of independence and achievement.

Inspire role-play action for kids as they build Lloyd’s posable Titan Mech ninja robot toy, with gripping hands, a spinning shuriken slicer/shield, giant katana and a detachable minifigure flyer, then battle General Vex’s Blizzard Samurai!

Includes 6 new-for-August-2019 minifigures: Lloyd and Zane FS ninja action figures, General Vex, Blizzard Sword Master, Blizzard Archer and Blizzard Warrior with lots of weapons and accessory elements including Zane FS’s tornado spinner toy

Ninja mech measures over 14-inch (37cm) high, 5-inch (15cm) long and 13-inch (35cm) wide

876 pieces – NINJAGO ninja mech toy building set for boys and girls aged 9+ and for fans and big kids of all ages

This LEGO NINJAGO Lloyd’s Titan Mech 70676 playset can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative play