LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Thunder Raider 71699 Ninja Mech Adventure Toy Building Kit, New 2020 (576 Pieces)

The LEGO NINJAGO Thunder Raider with 5 minifigures is an awesome toy for kids who love Ninja Mechs and vehicles! This is a 2-in-1 adventure toy that presents a world of exciting play possibilities. Children can build the bulked-up vehicle and then choose to detach the mech from the back and share the fun with friends by playing with one ninja toy each. Kids can celebrate the rich history of LEGO NINJAGO by building this cool Legacy ninja mech playset, which is an upgraded version of the action toy from season 3 of the TV series. Kids can recreate famous battles between the ninjas and Overlord and the Nindroid Warrior. LEGO NINJAGO ninja playsets let kids enter an action-packed world of imaginative play where ninjas take on the forces of evil. Kids will enjoy endless fun as they role-play with ninja builds, NINJAGO mechs, cars, dragons and temples.

The LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Thunder Raider 2-in-1 action toy can be built into a bulked-up vehicle before detaching a powerful Ninja Mech from the back!

This ninja playset includes a NINJAGO vehicle with detachable ninja mech and 5 minifigures: Jay, Cole, Lloyd, Overlord and Nindroid Warrior!

The awesome LEGO NINJAGO mech has spring-shooter, Lloyd carries a silver katana and Overlord has a chainsaw!

This LEGO NINJAGO Legacy 2-in-1 action set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a ninja warrior-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 8+ who love LEGO NINJAGO toys, ninjas and mechs

Measures 5” (15cm) high, 5” (14cm) long and 6” (16cm) wide