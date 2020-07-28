LEGO NINJAGO Legacy The Ultra Dragon 70679 Building Kit (951 Pieces)



Track down evil Lord Garmadon, Pythor and the Serpentine snakes with the NINJAGO ninja warriors and their LEGO NINJAGO Legacy 70679 The Ultra Dragon! This awesome buildable dragon figure has a dual minifigure cockpit, 4 dragon heads with stud shooters and snapping jaws, unfolding wings, whipping tail and a handle for easy flying and swooshability. This action-packed toy ninja battle set comes with 6 minifigures with weapons to role-play and reimagine classic action from the NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu TV show.

Build The Ultra Dragon, with 4 Elemental stud-shooting dragon heads, unfolding wings, whipping tail and a handle for easy swooshability, and fly into ninja battle with Lloyd against Lord Garmadon!

Includes 6 LEGO NINJAGO minifigures: Lloyd with 2 katanas, Wu with a bo staff, Lord Garmadon with 4 katanas, Spitta with a spear, Lasha with a butterfly sword and Pythor with a short Serpentine dagger

The LEGO NINJAGO dragon toy measures over 7-inch (20cm) high, 21-inch (55cm) long and 17-inch (44cm) wide

951 pieces – LEGO NINJAGO set for boys and girls aged 9+ and for fans and big kids of all ages The LEGO NINJAGO Legacy The Ultra Dragon 70679 ninja toy set can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building

The LEGO NINJAGO Legacy range features new versions of popular LEGO NINJAGO toys from past seasons to recreate or reimagine classic conflicts from the NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu TV show