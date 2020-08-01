LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Kai’s Fire Dragon 71701 Dragon Toy Figure Building Kit, New 2020 (81 Pieces)



Price: $19.99 - $17.79

(as of Aug 01,2020 13:54:31 UTC – Details)



LEGO NINJAGO fans can recreate famous scenes from season 1 of the TV series with this upgraded legacy red dragon toy and 2 minifigures. Kai’s Fire Dragon must stop Lord Garmadon from snatching the Sword of Fire from the mini fire temple! LEGO fans now have a new and interactive way to build this dragon toy figure: the digital Instructions PLUS via the free LEGO Life app on smartphones and tablets. Zoom, rotate and view this ninja dragon as it comes to life on a screen and in front of you. LEGO NINJAGO 4+ toys offer preschool kids a gateway to an action-packed world where they can let their imaginations run wild as they learn to build their favorite characters, vehicles and buildings. With Starter Brick bases to make the process simpler, these sets are specially designed so first-time builders can experience the pride of constructing all on their own.

This LEGO NINJAGO Legacy playset features Kai and his Fire Dragon and Lord Garmadon from season 1 of the TV series!

Features a LEGO Starter Brick base to help youngsters learn to build and create role-play stories with Kai, his Fire Dragon, Lord Garmadon, a mini fire temple with the Sword of Fire and 2 fire elements

This Red Dragon is highly posable and can move its legs, wings, tail, head and mouth as it battles alongside Kai against Lord Garmadon!

This LEGO NINJAGO Legacy ninja action set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a ninja warrior-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 4+ who love LEGO NINJAGO toys, ninjas and dragons

The dragon measures over 2” (6cm) high, 2” (6cm) long and 9” (23cm) wide, and is the perfect size to play with anywhere