LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Golden Mech 71702, Cool Toys for Kids Building Kit, New 2020 (489 Pieces)



Price: $39.95

This LEGO NINJAGO Legacy mech playset with 4 ninja action figures will be adored by fans of the TV series, who are passionate about recreating action scenes from season 2. Kids can enjoy the fun on their own or share group play with friends as they role-play battles with 4 minifigures: Golden Ninja Lloyd, Wu and the NINJAGO stone warriors General Kozu and Stone Army Scout. Youngsters can now build this ninja mech in a new and exciting way by using Instructions PLUS via the free LEGO Life app. Creative kids can zoom, rotate and watch this awesome ninja toy come to life both on smartphones and tablets and in front of them. LEGO NINJAGO building toys take kids to a world of non-stop thrills and adventure where they can join forces with their ninja heroes to take on the forces of darkness. NINJAGO fans will be captivated as they play with awesome action toys, including LEGO NINJAGO mechs, cars, dragons, temples, buildable figures and more.

This mighty LEGO NINJAGO Mech wields a toy katana and is accompanied by 4 minifigures so kids can recreate action-packed stories from NINJAGO city!

NINJAGO fans will love to stage thrilling battles with the towering Golden Mech and 4 minifigures: Golden Ninja Lloyd, Wu, General Kozu and Stone Army Scout!

Dedicated fans will love replaying thrilling scenes from the second season of NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu with the character minifigures and the Goldden mech!

This LEGO NINJAGO Legacy ninja action set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is a ninja warrior-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 8+ who love LEGO NINJAGO toys, ninjas and mechs

The ninja mech measures 9” (25cm) high, 9” (23cm) long and 12” (30 cm) wide