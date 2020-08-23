LEGO NINJAGO Jay’s Cyber Dragon 71711 Ninja Action Toy Building Kit, New 2020 (518 Pieces)



The LEGO NINJAGO Jay’s Cyber Dragon buildable toy with 5 minifigures will be adored by fans of ninja mechs, who can use it to create their own action-packed fantasy stories from Prime Empire. This stunning LEGO dragon is highly posable and features spring-loaded shooters. With 5 minifigures — NINJAGO Digi Jay, Digi Nya, Unagami, Richie and Hausner–ninja fans can dive into the video game world of Prime Empire and play out battles for the yellow Key-Tana. The two ninjas can ride in the cockpit of the awesome Dragon Mech. LEGO NINJAGO building toys for kids allow them to enter a world of adventure where they can team up with their ninja heroes to take on the forces of evil. NINJAGO fans will be enthralled as they role-play with these stunning ninja action toys, which include ninja cars, dragon models, temples, buildable figures and more.

This amazing LEGO NINJAGO Dragon toy comes with 5 minifigures for staging thrilling action from Prime Empire!

The cool tech dragon has a posable head and limbs and can fire missiles from its spring-loaded shooters!

This building set includes a Cyber Dragon and 5 minifigures: NINJAGO Digi Jay, Digi Nya, Unagami, Hausner and Richie

This LEGO NINJAGO ninja action set offers endless build-and-play fun and is a ninja warrior-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 8+ who love the Prime Empire video game, LEGO NINJAGO sets and dragons

The posable dragon measures 4” (12cm) high, 15” (39cm) long and 12” (33 cm) wide