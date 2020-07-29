LEGO NINJAGO Fire Fang 70674 Snake Action Toy Building Set with Stud Shooters and Ninja Minifigures Characters, Perfect for Group Play (463 Pieces)



Children can role-play as their favorite NINJAGO character Kai FS and battle Serpentine sorceress Aspheera’s snake Fire Fang for the Scroll of Forbidden Spinjitzu with this action-packed LEGO NINJAGO ninja set. The cobra-like 70674 Fire Fang snake toy features a minifigure throne, a swiping, rattling tail with 2 stud shooters, and chain elements to attach to minifigures. Children will love recreating scenes from the NINJAGO TV show and dreaming up their own stories with 4 ninja minifigures, assorted weapons and accessory elements, including a LEGO NINJAGO Spinjitzu spinner toy and Aspheera’s Scroll of Forbidden Spinjitzu. Give any LEGO builder an amazing building experience with Instructions PLUS, available in the LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets. The easy-to-use, intuitive building instructions for this LEGO set let them zoom, rotate and visualize their creation using the special ghost mode as they go. Instructions PLUS is also great for younger builders, guiding them through the creative building process for a greater sense of independence and achievement.

Let battle commence as kids role-play as LEGO NINJAGO ninja hero Kai against Serpentine sorceress Aspheera’s stud-shooting snake Fire Fang and recreate thrilling action from the NINJAGO TV show!

Includes 4 new-for-June-2019 LEGO NINJAGO minifigures: ninja Kai FS, Aspheera, Pyro Slayer and Pyro Destroyer with ninja weapons and accessory elements including Kai’s LEGO NINJAGO Spinjitzu spinner toy, plus Aspheera’s Scroll of Forbidden Spinjitzu

Kids will have a blast using their favorite NINJAGO characters to beat the scary snake figure in the ultimate ninja battle!

463 pieces – Ninja set for boys and girls aged 8+ and for fans and big kids of all ages, Fire Fang snake toy measures over 8 inches (21cm) high, 11 inches (29cm) long and 7 inches (18cm) wide

This LEGO NINJAGO Fire Fang 70674 playset makes a great birthday or Christmas gift and can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative play