LEGO NINJAGO Choose Your Ninja Mission: With NINJAGO Jay minifigure

Be the hero and take control of your Ninja destiny. Comes with a LEGO® NINJAGO® minifigure to join you on your mission!





Choose Your Own Ninja Mission invites you to choose your own adventure and allows children to experience life as a Ninja, again and again. With more than 40 possible endings, LEGO NINJAGO fans can enjoy countless adventures and hours of entertainment.

Would you rather battle Lord Garmadon or train with Master Wu?



Will you visit the ancient First Realm or the spooky Cursed Realm?



Will you choose to take to the skies by dragon or by jet?



Will you become a Spinjitzu Master or will you perfect the art of Airjitzu?

Read one part of the adventure, then decide what to do next by selecting one of two options on every page. As you navigate the book, discover facts, stats and pictures of your favourite LEGO NINJAGO sets and minifigures. Once you reach an ending, go back and see where your destiny will lead you next!

Choose Your Own Ninja Mission covers characters, vehicles, enemies and locations from every series of LEGO NINJAGO

Masters of Spinjitzu. A perfect gift or holiday read for kids who love LEGO NINJAGO!

