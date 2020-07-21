LEGO Minions: Brick-Built Minions and Their Lair (75551) Building Kit for Kids, Great Birthday Present for Kids Who Love Minion Toys and Kevin, Bob and Stuart Minion Characters, New 2020 (876 Pieces)



Kids who love Minions will go wild for this LEGO building toy for kids (75551). First, they can build an eye-catching, brick-built version of Kevin and Stuart. Then they can turn the models around to reveal the room playset inside, complete with accessories, such as tools, hats and weapons, plus figures for role play. Kids can construct 2 toy Minion models at a time and then rebuild Kevin into Bob. Young Minion fans will love seeing all the intricate details inside the rooms. Each one matches a different Minion’s unique personality and all feature turning eyes. Kids can create inventions in the lab with Kevin or watch Stuart take a nap in his bedroom. Kevin rebuilds into Bob, who’s practicing kung fu. This awesome set comes with Instructions PLUS, an interactive guide that makes building these models extra fun. Available in the free LEGO Life app for smartphones and tablets, it features tools to help kids build independently.

A creative building set that lets Minions fans build their favorite Minion character; Kids can build both Kevin and Stuart, and then rebuild Kevin into Bob

Once the character is built, the fun goes on; Kids will love seeing the eyes turn, then they can explore the intricate room playset inside, using the fun accessories to create their own Minion stories

Inspired by the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, kids can explore kung fu with Bob, build inventions with Kevin or let Stuart take a nap in his bedroom

Makes a great birthday present for kids aged 8 and up who love Minions toys; After playing with their creation, kids will love putting their models on display

Each brick-built LEGO Minion measures over 3” (9cm) long and 4” (11cm) wide; Kevin is over 5” (15cm) tall, Stuart is 5” (14cm) tall, and Bob is 4” (12cm) tall, making them ideal for play and display