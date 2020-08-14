LEGO Minecraft The Wool Farm 21153 Building Kit (260 Pieces)



Children can enjoy hands-on Minecraft action with this LEGO Minecraft 21153 The Wool Farm construction set, featuring a farm setting, 2 dyed Minecraft sheep and a baby sheep. Players of the record-breaking video game will love to create their own adventures with the Steve minifigure, shearing the sheep, caring for the baby sheep and building fun structures to decorate the farm. This playset comes with building instructions for 3 decorative structures and includes additional LEGO bricks for improvised building. It can also be combined with other sets to create a unique LEGO Minecraft universe for both play and display!

Build 1 of 3 fun structures and tend to the sheep at The Wool Farm, complete with birch tree, fence, stream, stepping-stones, crops, flowers, 2 dyed Minecraft sheep and a baby sheep!

Also includes additional LEGO bricks for even more creative LEGO Minecraft building

This construction set includes a LEGO Minecraft Steve minifigure with sheep shears, plus new-for-August-2019 red, yellow and baby sheep figures

Farm measures over 4-inch (12cm) high, 7-inch (19cm) wide and 5-inch (14cm) deep 222 pieces – For boys and girls aged 7+ and for fans and kids of all ages

The LEGO Minecraft The Wool Farm 21153 building set can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building