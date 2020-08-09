LEGO Minecraft The Taiga Adventure 21162 Brick Building Toy for Kids Who Love Minecraft and Imaginative Play, New 2020 (74 Pieces)



With Minecraft features and figures for players to build, modify and enjoy, this fun-packed LEGO Minecraft set encourages kids bring Minecraft action into the real world! Unleash kids’ creativity with Minecraft’s Steve, Skeleton, Wolf and the new-for-January-2020 Fox figure. There are snow-capped mountains to climb, red berries to eat and a roaring campfire to keep warm while kids blast for precious ore in the freezing Taiga region. LEGO Minecraft sets put open-ended independent play in kids’ hands. And with authentic Minecraft biomes and popular action figures, they’ll never want to put the toy down!

This amazing LEGO Minecraft set lets kids imagine and build their own Minecraft environment in the real world, then rearrange, rebuild and reimagine it for new adventures!

Take Minecraft players to a new dimension as they create exciting adventures in the freezing Taiga region with cool LEGO Minecraft characters, including a new-for-January-2020 Fox!

With Steve and his golden sword, Skeleton with a bow and Fox and Wolf figures, plus berry bushes for food, a campfire for heat and TNT to blast for ore, this toy playset is bursting with independent play possibilities!

This easy-to-build LEGO Minecraft set makes a great holiday, birthday or anyday gift for Minecraft players ages 7+, and for anyone wanting to expand their LEGO Minecraft merchandise collection

The set measures over 3” (9cm) long, 3” (9cm) wide and 1” (3cm) high, and can be combined with other LEGO sets for even bigger and better fun!