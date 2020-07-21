LEGO Minecraft The Pillager Outpost 21159 Awesome Action Figure Brick Building Playset for Kids Minecraft Gift, New 2020 (303 Pieces)



Bring Minecraft excitement into the real world with this LEGO Minecraft playset. Players of the game can enact action-packed, hands-on adventures with favorite Minecraft characters—Pillagers and an Iron Golem. The new for 2020 crossbow-wielding Pillagers have captured the friendly Iron Golem giant. It’ll take kids’ skill, ingenuity and Minecraft know-how to pull off a successful rescue mission as the heroic Knight figure. The model separates into 3 sections that kids can rearrange to customize the challenge. It’s packed with accessories and features including a fully equipped tent, 2 dummies for archery practice and a TNT explosion function. LEGO Minecraft toy building sets put open-ended independent play in kids’ hands. Best of all for adults, LEGO Minecraft makes a great holiday or birthday gift for kids. And with the awesome, new-for-January-2020 buildable Minecraft figures, they’ll never want to put the set down!

Put Minecraft action and creative building in kids’ hands with this Minecraft rescue adventure that brings the game’s Pillagers and Iron Golem to life in a customizable 3-section LEGO Minecraft playset!

Players can blast open the Minecraft cage to rescue the Iron Golem, take on the troublesome Pillagers and, when the battle is over, create new adventures by rebuilding the 3-section LEGO Minecraft playset any way they can imagine

Kids will love the toy’s new for 2020 crossbow-carrying LEGO Minecraft Pillagers, cool TNT explosion function, fully-equipped tent, and archery practice area with target dummies!

This easy-to-build LEGO Minecraft set makes a great holiday, birthday or anyday gift for LEGO Minecraft players and fans ages 8+, and for anyone wanting to expand their LEGO Minecraft collection

Measuring over 12” (33cm) long, 7” (20cm) high and 7” (18cm) wide, this LEGO Minecraft set comes in 3 separate sections that allow kids to rearrange, reimagine and embark on endless exciting adventures!