LEGO Minecraft The Illager Raid 21160 Building Toy Action Playset for Boys and Girls Who Love Minecraft, New 2020 (562 Pieces)

Action-packed, LEGO Minecraft adventure with inspiring environments, cool accessories and favorite characters from the popular computer game. Anything can happen when the mysterious Minecraft Kai figure arrives to fight off the hostile Pillagers! With 3 Minecraft locations – a flat-roof desert house, trading post and a field with crops – players rearrange the set to create endless role-play scenarios. The fun continues indoors by detaching the house roof. As well as friendly Villagers, new-for-January-2020 Pillagers, Vindicator and a range of animals and accessories, there’s an awesome, biting Ravager to contend with! It’s big enough for a Minecraft figure to ride on and has jaws that open and snap shut! LEGO Minecraft playsets put open-ended independent and group play in kids’ hands. And, with the new-for-January-2020 buildable Minecraft figures, they’ll never want to put the sets down!

Take Minecraft players to a new dimension with this action-packed, LEGO Minecraft set featuring 3 sections that kids can rearrange to create endless hands-on adventures tackling hostile mobs and their biting Ravager beast!

Kids will love the new-for-January-2020 Minecraft Pillagers and their big, biting Ravager, which bring an added dimension of excitement and action to this amazing LEGO Minecraft Illager set

Kids can help the mysterious Kai figure rescue the Villagers, their desert house, trading post and crops from the hostile Pillagers and their Ravager, then play out new adventures by rebuilding the 3 sections any way they can imagine

This easy-to-build LEGO Minecraft set makes a great holiday, birthday or anyday gift for Minecraft players ages 7+, and for anyone wanting to expand their LEGO Minecraft merchandise collection

The 3-section Minecraft LEGO set measures over 18” (46cm) long, 13” (34cm) wide and 10” (26cm) high and can be combined with other LEGO sets for even bigger and better fun!