LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine 21155 Building Kit (834 Pieces)



Price: $79.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 01:21:31 UTC – Details)



Enjoy action-packed Minecraft adventures with the LEGO Minecraft 21155 The Creeper Mine set. Designed for fans of the record-breaking video game, this model is packed with exciting new-for-August-2019 features and functions. Kids can battle the Creeper and husk, blast out stone with the Minecraft TNT and store mined gold in a giant Creeper statue that delivers it direct to a chest at the pull of a lever. This collectible Minecraft toy also features a working rail track with minecart and a detailed shelter with a bed, anvil, oven, chest and a vegetable patch. It can be combined with other sets to create a unique LEGO Minecraft universe for both play and display. Includes 3 minifigures: Steve, husk and a blacksmith, plus Creeper, cow and bat figures.

Build and enjoy hands-on Minecraft adventures with The Creeper Mine, featuring an iconic Creeper statue, rail track, minecart, shelter with bed, anvil, oven and chest, plus 3 explosive functions!

This LEGO Minecraft toy building set includes 3 minifigures: Steve, a Minecraft blacksmith and a husk, plus Creeper, cow and bat figures

Mine measures over 8-inch (22cm) high, 14-inch (38cm) wide and 8-inch (22cm) deep

834 pieces – For boys and girls aged 8+ and for fans and big kids of all ages

The LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine 21155 construction playset can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building