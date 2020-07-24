LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Thanos: Ultimate Battle 76107 Guardians of the Galaxy Starship Action Construction Toy and Building Kit for Kids (674 Pieces)



Price: $91.30

(as of Jul 24,2020 18:08:58 UTC – Details)



Fly into conflict on an uncharted planet aboard The Guardians’ Starship with Iron Man, Star-Lord and Gamora in this LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76107 Thanos: Ultimate Battle buildable set. The Guardians’ Starship features an opening cockpit for 2 minifigures seated on the space scooter, stud shooters, plus an opening rear compartment with capacity for 2 minifigures and the Infinity Gauntlet and stand. The Infinity Gauntlet, which has attachment points for the included Infinity Stone and other collectable Infinity Stone elements, can be attached to the Thanos big LEGO figure. This super hero building toy features 3 minifigures with assorted weapons and 10 Power Burst elements. The perfect gift for boys and girls 9-14!

This cool construction toy is built with 674 pieces and includes 4 Infinity War minifigures: Iron Man, Star-Lord, and Gamora, plus a Thanos big LEGO figure with an Infinity Gauntlet, collectable Infinity Stones and a sword.

The Guardians’ Starship, features an opening cockpit for the space scooter, opening rear compartment, storage room for the Infinity Gauntlet, 2 stud shooters and adjustable wings. Set includes a stand for the Infinity Gauntlet.

This LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers building set recreates scenes from the thrilling Marvel film – Avengers: Infinity War and is compatible with all LEGO Marvel Super Heroes building toys.

The Guardians’ Starship measures over 3” (9cm) high, 8” (22cm) long and 18” (46cm) wide, Space scooter measures over 1” (5cm) high, 1” (5cm) long and under 1” (2cm) wide, Infinity Gauntlet and stand measure over 1” (4cm) high, 1” (3cm) wide and 1” (3cm) deep.