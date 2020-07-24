LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown 76108 Building Kit (1004 Pieces)



Stage a LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76108 Sanctum Sanctorum showdown between Iron Spider-Man, Iron Man and doctor strange and the super villains. This all-action Super hero toy features a foldable, 3-level new York city building including Doctor strange Sanctum Sanctorum, with an exploding wall function and hidden Infinity stone element, plus a Pizzeria and Peter Parker apartment, both with exploding window functions. The rooftop has a minifigure-launch function and a water tower with minifigure-winch function for iron Spider-Man. This buildable set also includes a detachable street corner scene, plus 4 mini figures and a big figure with weapons and 20 power Burst elements.

This fun toy includes includes 5 Infinity War figures: an Iron Spider-Man figure, Iron Man figure, Doctor Strange figure and Ebony Maw figure, plus a big Cull Obsidian figure

Sanctum Sanctorum measures over 11-inch (30cm) high, 7-inch (20cm) wide and 8-inch (21cm) deep

1004 pieces – Avengers: Infinity War movie toy for boys and girls aged 8-14 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes playsets are compatible with all LEGO building sets for creative building

Recreate thrilling scenes from the Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War movie with this action-packed builders’ toy