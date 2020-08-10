LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Venomosaurus Ambush 76151 Building Toy with Superhero Minifigures; Popular Holiday and Birthday Present for Kids who Love Spider-Man Construction Toys, New 2020 (640 Pieces)



Price: $79.99

(as of Aug 10,2020 20:15:04 UTC – Details)





The awesome LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Venomosaurus Ambush (76151) playset puts superhero movie action, collectible minifigure construction toys and endless imaginative role-play fun into young Marvel movie fans’ hands

Kids relive favorite Marvel movie scenes and create adventures of their own with Spider-Man, Iron Spider, Spider-Ham and Venom minifigures, as they battle for the Venom egg – inside of which is the Venomized skeleton

The creative play intensifies when kids place the Venom minifigure into the Venomosaurus, with its vicious jaws and black web-weapons, and put Spider-Man into his vehicle with its awesome weapons and super-suspension

It’s not just Marvel movie fans who’ll be thrilled to receive this Spider-Man building toy as a birthday present, it makes a great gift for any child aged 8 and up who loves imaginative play with hot action construction toys

With the Venomosaurus building toy measuring over 7” (18cm) high, this popular playset inspires endless epic adventures and makes an awesome display in any kid’s room