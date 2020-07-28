LEGO Marvel Spider-Man The Menace of Mysterio 76149 Cool Superhero Action Playset with Ghost Spider Minifigure, New 2020 (163 Pieces)



LEGO Marvel Spider-Man The Menace of Mysterio is a construction toy that introduce kids to LEGO building, minifigure action and supercool adventures. As well as Spider-Man, Ghost Spider and Mysterio LEGO minifigures, this superhero playset includes the awesome spider-copter and Mysterio’s mighty mech! The mech has wheels and movable arms to smash into the bank’s vault. Kids can use the ‘claws’ on Spider-Man’s helicopter to grab Mysterio and zap his mech with a blast of web. A simple building guide explains the purpose of each step, and the free, downloadable LEGO Life app provides interactive zoom and rotate. With vehicles, mechs, buildings, minifigures, weapons and gadgets, LEGO Marvel Spider-Man building toys let little superheroes recreate favorite movie scenes and make up imaginative stories of their own.

There’s action, excitement and popular superhero toys in this LEGO starter set for young builders, which is the perfect set for introducing kids to LEGO building and Marvel Spider-Man movie adventures!!

This cool action-packed toy comes with Spider-Man, Ghost Spider and a new-for-January-2020 Mysterio minifigure, plus Spider-Man’s helicopter, Mysterio’s mech, and a bank that breaks open to reveal a toy vault!

Can Spider-Man race to the scene in his helicopter in time to stop Mysterio from wheeling his mad mech to smash its powerful arms into the bank and grab the loot!

This easy-to-build LEGO Marvel Spider-Man set sparks imagination, offers endless build-and-play fun, and is an action-filled holiday, birthday or anyday gift for kids ages 4+ who love Spider-Man, superheroes and toy helicopters

With the Spider-Man helicopter measuring over 5” (13cm) long and the mech over 3” (10cm) high, this superhero minifigure playset offers cool Spider-Man action with endless individual and group-play possibilities